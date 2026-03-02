Skins I Am In: Ferrari Fall Winter 2026 Collection

Ferrari presents the Fall Winter 2026 runway collection Skins I Am In as a study of skin as the primary interface between the body and its environment. Skin forms the surface where sensation begins and where individuals define their outward presence. Clothing settles onto this surface as a constructed layer that frames identity and physical awareness.

Creative Director Rocco Iannone develops the collection around proximity to the body. In his tenth runway presentation for Ferrari, he refines his approach through direct silhouettes and controlled material choices. Each look shifts between exposure and coverage, keeping fabric close to the body and emphasizing posture, proportion, and skin.

Lightweight fabrics reference underwear and internal layers, introducing softness and mobility. Cupro contributes fluid motion, allowing garments to respond to movement. Duchesse introduces padded structure that follows muscular definition. Leather provides firmness and clarity of form, while tailoring wools introduce a dry, precise surface.

Silhouettes maintain vertical continuity, extending the figure and directing attention along its length. Knitwear introduces rhythmic surface variation through patterns that reference scarification, creating alternating zones of density and openness. Nude tonal gradations define the palette, reflecting the natural variation of skin and strengthening the connection between material and physical presence.

The runway environment reflects the collection’s central ideas through the presence of water. Water introduces associations with transformation and continuity while connecting individual bodies within a shared spatial experience.