KNT – Kiton New Texture – Autumn Winter 2026.27 Collection

Fashion brand KNT – Kiton New Texture – introduces its Autumn Winter 2026.27 menswear collection through a study of fabric and construction. The line approaches daily dressing through garments designed for regular use, placing material quality and wearability at the center of the proposal.

Outerwear establishes the foundation of the season. Wool and cashmere padded jackets, trench coats, and warm overcoats define the silhouette, paired with generous trousers and modern denim. Each piece supports ease and comfort while maintaining a composed visual language.

Corduroy plays a defining role within the collection, setting the tone for texture and surface. Knitwear follows the same logic, using 15 micron wool and wool silk fabrics. Cashmere outerwear features check motifs, reinforcing the collection’s functional focus through fabric selection and construction.

Pattern enters through a revised take on Scottish tartan. Checks appear on oversized shirts and coordinated outerwear, allowing for layered combinations based on proportion and scale. The regimental tie returns as a styling element, worn with relaxed button-down shirts.

Color remains controlled and deliberate. Deep blue, steel grey, ivory white, camel, and black form the core range. Grass green and a restrained note of brick introduce variation without shifting the collection’s overall tone.

KNT New Texture reflects the internal design language of Kiton through observation and intuition translated into clothing. The result supports a refined everyday wardrobe defined by comfort, exclusivity, and consistency throughout the year.

KNT presented it’s Fall Winter 2026.27 collection during the ongoing Pitti Immagine Uomo 2026.