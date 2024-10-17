A Ma Maniére Drops Nike Air Max 95

A Ma Maniére is set to release its highly anticipated Nike Air Max 95 “W.Y.W.S.” on October 25, alongside two exclusive Destroyer Varsity Jackets. The Atlanta-based brand has long been celebrated for its refined, thoughtful collaborations, and this latest release continues the momentum with a striking blend of luxury and streetwear.

The “While You Were Sleeping” (W.Y.W.S.) series has garnered significant attention since its unveiling during Paris Fashion Week, and the Dark Violet Ore/Burgundy Ash colorway of this Air Max 95 further enhances the collection’s understated yet bold aesthetic.

The upper of the sneaker features a layered design in muted tones of mauve and burgundy, creating a sleek, modern look that reflects A Ma Maniére’s signature refined approach. A highlight is the engraved “A Ma Maniére” script on the toe’s mudguard and the “A” logo detailing on the medial heel, sockliner, and outsole, which gives the pair a distinct identity. The addition of the iconic Nike Air unit within the milky-white sole further enhances the comfort and durability the Air Max 95 is known for, while maintaining a sophisticated edge with its muted color palette.

In addition to the sneakers, two Destroyer Varsity Jackets will drop, bringing a high-end, nostalgic twist to classic varsity style. Both jackets, available for $600 each, feature co-branded pins in silver and gold, symbolizing the attention to detail that A Ma Maniére consistently brings to its projects. The premium jackets offer a stylish complement to the sneaker, making this release a full head-to-toe ensemble for those looking to elevate their wardrobe.

