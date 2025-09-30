Iceberg Introduces Spring Summer 2026 Collection

Iceberg launches its Spring Summer 2026 collection with designs made for the city, carrying a sense of ease and freedom. Creative director James Long defines the season as Italian sensibility infused with an English twist, a Milanese interpretation of Britpop.

Long underscores this approach, explaining, “I love the freedom of ICEBERG. It’s the sportswear attitude that’s in the ICEBERG DNA, and is also my design background too. That’s the mood of the season, with the Italian sportswear state-of-mind mixed with an English point-of-view. It’s sharp, it’s playful, it’s totally ICEBERG.”

Outerwear defines the opening silhouettes. Zip-up leather bombers pair with foulards at the neck and belted pleat trousers cut roomy yet controlled. Check linen trenches feature raglan sleeves with oversized rib collars, while cream nylon bombers reveal navy linings and rib-knit sleeves. Cream parkas follow, detailed with navy interiors and sportswear finishes that enhance utility.

Knitwear sharpens the fitted aesthetic. A long-sleeve polo arrives with a contrast collar, while striped shirts carry sporty shoulder panels and often appear doubled. Double-box pleat trousers introduce structured movement, reinforcing Long’s approach to versatile layering and flexible styling. Zip-up knits in yellow and green stripes bonded onto jersey with cable stitch also surface, giving energy and texture to the season.

James Long channels his design background to craft a collection that balances sharp tailoring with playful ease, reinforcing Iceberg’s place within Milan’s fashion conversation. The SS26 season arrives as an invitation to experiment, rooted in the brand’s distinctive sensibility.