Ferragamo Spring Summer 2026 Collection Explores Jazz Age

Ferragamo presented the Spring Summer 2026 collection with Maximilian Davis turning to the 1920s, a decade that shaped the foundation of the house and redefined style. His research began with a 1925 archival image of Lola Todd in full leopard, a reference point that opened up a study of exotic prints and textures tied to the “Africana” movement of the jazz age. Davis describes this period as one where textiles imported from Africa and the Caribbean carried new status in America and Europe. For menswear, this influence translates into silk satin devoré prints, leather details used as jewellery, and surfaces cut with fringe, each piece grounded in archival inspiration but tailored for today.

SPRING SUMMER 2026 COLLECTION

Davis frames the collection around a sense of liberation that ran through the decade. He channels Harlem Renaissance zoot suits and the relaxed confidence of dandyism to define the season’s male wardrobe. Tailoring cuts wide, shoulders loosen, and fabrics move with ease. The designer adapts men’s ties, reworking them into scarf sashes wrapped around tuxedo waists, or stitching them into patchwork dresses that blur gender codes. These details nod to the improvisation of the jazz era while addressing a contemporary audience that values fluidity in menswear.

Colour and form echo the period’s graphic energy. Saturated patent leathers with Gancini fastenings appear alongside fine-gauge knits. Davis borrows placement of floral prints from archival references, positioning them with precision in silk crepon. The result shows how 1920s illustration and design continue to shape modern cut and colour.

Footwear plays a central role in Davis’s interpretation. He introduces an elongated men’s derby drawn from the archives, refined for contemporary wear. Polished leather slippers and sandals reinforce ease, while the sculptural “S” heel references past Ferragamo codes in a new iteration. Caged pumps and chain-detailed shoes expand the collection’s vision of masculinity, encouraging a dialogue between tradition and expression.

Accessories sharpen the focus on craft. For men, the Hug and Sailor bags feature woven leather panels that showcase artisanal precision. These sit alongside the house’s key seasonal models, including foulard-inspired bags and wrist bags reimagined from the archive. Materials such as patent, woven leather, stamped croc, and nubuck suede extend the range, while feathers and fringe bring texture to the narrative.

With Spring Summer 2026 collection, Davis situates Ferragamo’s menswear in conversation with its past. He mines the energy of the Roaring Twenties and channels it into a wardrobe that acknowledges history while addressing the codes of modern male dressing.