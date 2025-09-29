Chazz Moon Stars on MMSCENE October 2025 Digital Cover

Influencer and model Chazz Moon is the face of MMSCENE Magazine‘s October 2025 Digital Cover lensed by fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic. In charge of styling was Vittoria Caravello, assisted by Alessandro Ferrario. Beauty is work of hair stylist Loui Ferry and makeup artist Bruno Oliveira. For the cover Chazz is wearing Versace look. Chazz is represented by Elite Model World, Nur Model Management, Trend Model Management, and Izaio Management.

Moon has built a significant online presence, he reaches more than 280,000 followers on TikTok and 179,000 on Instagram, where his mix of humor, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and commentary on model life continues to grow his following. His very first model POV video on TikTok, created as a joke about the industry, went viral, reaching over 500k views in a single day and now surpassing 3 million views.

We first introduced Chazz Moon to our readers with a Ciao MMSCENE exclusive portrait session, photographed in Milan during Spring Summer 2026 fashion week. A series highlighting promising new faces on the modeling scene.

Stay tuned for the full story and exclusive interview with Chazz Moon.

Model Chazz Moon – @chazz.moon

Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic

Stylist: Vittoria Caravello – @vittoria.caravello, assisted by Alessandro Ferrario

Hair Stylist: Loui Ferry – @louiferry

Makeup Artist: Bruno Oliveira – @itsoliveirabruno

Interview by Zarko Davinic – @zarkodavinic

