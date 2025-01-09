Drew Starkey and Wang Yibo Front LOEWE SS25 Campaign

Shot by David Sims in the lush countryside of Tavertet, Catalonia, the LOEWE Spring Summer 2025 campaign strips fashion of its urban pretense, returning it to the wild. Crinoline dresses dangle from poles like whispers in the mist, while models engage with the earth, resting on grass, holding branches, and studying dry leaves. The campaign merges human presence with natural elements, evoking the primal spirit of LOEWE’s Spanish heritage under the creative vision of Jonathan Anderson, now marking a decade at the brand.

Anderson revisits the brand’s deep-rooted connection to nature with painterly imagery that feels almost ritualistic. The collection’s ethereal floral prints, feather accents, and soft leathers channel an elemental simplicity, while draped trousers and trapeze silhouettes offer a tactile richness. These designs mirror nature’s raw textures and organic beauty, drawing viewers into a sensorial experience.

The campaign stars Drew Starkey, Taylor Russell, and LOEWE’s global ambassador Wang Yibo, each embodying a unique relationship with their surroundings. Starkey sits thoughtfully on a bed of leaves, wearing a cozy sweater vest that melds with the earthy tones. Russell stands barefoot against a tree, her sequins reflecting the subtle shimmer of sunlight through foliage. Yibo moves through the terrain, his flowing trousers complementing the structured tailoring of his look, adding a dynamic contrast to the rustic setting.

Accessories, including the Madrid bag, Featherlight Puzzle, Flamenco Purse, and Squeeze shoes, are incorporated into the environment, hanging from branches or resting on soil as though naturally part of the landscape. The result is a visual narrative that blurs the boundaries between crafted luxury and organic life, inviting viewers to see fashion as an extension of nature.

LOEWE’s SS25 campaign takes its cues from the brand’s early days, emphasizing its holistic approach to design. It serves as a reminder that human expression and the natural world are inextricably linked. By placing fashion within a rural context, Anderson brings forth a message of harmony, suggesting that even the most refined designs belong to the earth.

With its carefully chosen cast, the campaign exudes charisma and authenticity. Starkey, known for his roles in Outer Banks and Guadagnino’s Queer, grounds the visuals with quiet intensity. Russell, celebrated for her performances in Bones and All and Waves, brings elegance and depth. Yibo’s versatility as an actor, singer, and dancer adds movement and vitality. Together, they animate LOEWE’s SS25 collection, crafting a story where fashion and nature coexist as one.