LOEWE and On Unveil Expanded Cloudtilt Sneaker Collection

Spanish luxury house LOEWE and Swiss performance brand On have teamed up once again to offer an expanded range of Cloudtilt sneakers for men and women, introducing bold new colorways this autumn.

The latest release features an updated palette, including dark sand, orange, and cherry (exclusive to women), while continuing to offer popular shades like all black, all white, sand, lime green, and khaki green, now available for both men and women.

The co-designed Cloudtilt sneaker combines LOEWE’s luxury design aesthetic with On’s advanced engineering. The shoe’s knitted mesh sock upper, speed laces, and silver logos exude modern style, while the CloudTec® Phase midsole technology ensures exceptional comfort with high-rebound, ultra-light foam for superior cushioning and a soft landing with every step.

The new LOEWE x On Cloudtilt sneakers will be available both in stores and online starting October 10.