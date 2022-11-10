Discover LOEWE SS23 Pre-Collection by Juergen Teller

A playful reflection on individuality, personality and swagger. LOEWE Creative Director Jonathan Anderson has once again worked with photographer Juergen Teller on a brand’s Spring Summer 2023 pre collection advertising campaign. Posing as living sculptures, the protagonists include Director Luca Guadagnino and costume designer Sandy Powell, to actors Taylor Russell, Tang Wei, Leo Wu, Chloe Sevigny and Naomi Ackie along with artist Roni Horn, model Jeanne Cadieu, singer Yeri, and performer Mari Natsuki.

The stars of the campaign are the iconic LOEWE bags such as the Puzzle, the Puffer Goya, as well as the styles from the new Chinese Monochrome collection.

Wearing pieces from the collection—a mixture of sport influences, humongous sculptural volumes and blunt surrealism—they look straight into the camera, insouciantly interacting with the viewer. Teller’s harsh, unapologetic gaze and taste for the absurd charges the shots with a twisted sense of humor, multiplying the facets to LOEWE’s prismatic identity. – from LOEWE.