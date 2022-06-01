MMSCENE GUIDE: Best Shoes for Summer 2022

Summer is the season to relax, enjoy the nice weather, and truly unwind. Because you’ll be wearing fewer clothes, each item in an outfit, especially your footwear, must be carefully planned. Those sneakers not only ground the style, but also help to define it.

Since there are so many options to choose from, finding the right shoes to fit your style and the warmer weather isn’t always as easy ass you might think. When looking for the best shoes for summer, keep practicality, comfort, and adaptability in mind. There are a lot of interesting releases, as well as the possibility to get your hands on some of the greatest summer footwear.

We’ve compiled a list of the top summer footwear, featuring kicks from Nike, New Balance, and Yeezy. Continue reading to see our top picks from some of the most recent releases.

Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’

The Dunk is one of the most popular Nike styles of all time, but they’ve lately seen a spike in popularity as a result of high-profile collaborations and celebrity endorsements. The Dunks have seen countless iterations and colorways since the design’s launch in 1985, from the school-spirited College Colors Program to the bright Nike CO.JP collection. However, the Dunk’s iconic color-blocking has maintained in some form with each new colorway. The Nike Dunk Low Retro White Black features Nike’s classic color-blocking.

Nike Dunk Low Retro White Black’s upper is crafted from white leather with black leather overlays and Swooshes. The nylon tongue has classic Nike branding, a tribute to old Dunk design components. The pattern is completed with a white midsole and a black outsole. The black and white color blocking creates an effortlessly simple monochromatic style that will be easy to include into your daily outfits.

Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’ Release Info

Release Date: March 10th 2021

Color: WHITE/BLACK

Style Code: DD1391-100

Price: $110

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 ‘Triple White’

For a long time, the Nike Air Force 1 07 in triple white has been one of the most popular and best-selling shoes. The attractiveness of this minimalist white design demonstrates that a classic style in a delicate white interpretation remains unparalleled. The silver lace dubrae is the only feature that stands out against the all-white edition of this sneaker. The upper is constructed of white tumbled leather. The laces, lining, midsole, and outsole are all held in white. The Nike Air Force 1 ’07 ‘Triple White’ is the embodiment of minimalism and thus should be in every shoe collection.

Nike Air Force 1 07 Triple White Release Info

Release Date: Dec 26th 2020

Price: $100

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Force 1

Style Code: CW2288-111

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage ‘White Black’

The Nike Blazer is a milestone in Nike Basketball history. The design was popularized in the 1970s by NBA star George “The Iceman” Gervin and is now a classic lifestyle sneaker. The sleek white leather upper of the Nike Blazer Mid 77 Vintage White Black is accented with grey suede mudguards and black Swooshes. The vintage finish on the midsole gives the shoe an old-school vibe. The design is completed with a white sole and a traditional Nike woven tongue branding.

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage ‘White Black’ Release Info

Release Date: 03/25/2019

Color: BLACK/SAIL-WHITE

Style Code: BQ6806-100

Retail Price: $100

New Balance 550 ‘White Grey’

As the New Balance 550’s popularity grows, the 1989 design keeps going back to its roots by releasing minimalist, yet new two-tone colorways. The white leather upper of the New Balance 550 White Grey is accented with matching perforated leather overlays. All panels are held in a clean white tinge, while all counterparts are colored in a soft grey shade, which flawlessly complements the color balance. New Balance branding appears on the sides in the shape of an italic puffy N logo, and further branding flairs appear on the tongue, insoles, and heels providing a unique touch. The design is completed with a full-length cushioned midsole underfoot, which provides comfort that will never let you down no matter where you travel. The design is completed with a woven New Balance Basketball tongue label and matching sole.

New Balance 550 White Grey Release Info

Release Date: Feb 17th 2022

Price: $120

Brand: New Balance

Model: 550

Style Code: BB550PB1

Yeezy Boost 350 ‘Turtle Dove’

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 ‘Turtle Dove’, which debuted in 2015, is still regarded as one of the finest Kanye West x adidas collaborations. The sneaker features an innovative all-over “Blue Grey” Primeknit upper. Accents include matching woven laces, lined collar edges, and red stitch marked heel tabs. The shoe’s design is completed with white TPU encapsulated full-length BOOST sole components. The popular sneaker is finally making a return in Spring 2022. The adidas Yeezy 350 ‘Turtle Dove’ 2022 will be available for $200 at select Adidas retailers and online in August 2022.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 ‘Turtle Dove’ Release Info

Restock Release Date: August 2022

Price: $230

Color: Turtledove / Blue Grey-White

Style Code: AQ4832

