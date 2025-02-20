Moncler x FRGMT: Hiroshi Fujiwara Reworks Everyday Essentials

Hiroshi Fujiwara once again brings his distinct design language to Moncler x FRGMT, a collection that redefines everyday essentials through refined craftsmanship and thoughtful detailing. Recognized for his deep-rooted influence in subcultures, fashion, and music, Fujiwara crafts a menswear collection that finds equilibrium between practicality and artistic expression. The pieces, though seemingly simple at first glance, unfold into a layered study of precision and conceptual depth.

At the core of the collection lies an intricate interplay of graphics, embroidery, and symbolic references. Numerical codes, embossed branding, and embroidered text infuse the designs with meaning. Among the standout details, stitched quotes from Nietzsche and Aristotle lend a philosophical dimension, while playful kitten and bunny illustrations by Korean studio Nayeon & Rang add a nostalgic, Y2K-inspired twist.

The collection’s foundation is built on technical precision, with black nylon, both matte and glossy, serving as the primary fabric. This sleek material is accented with embroidered elements that create contrast, giving depth to the minimalist silhouettes. Outerwear is central to the lineup, pulling inspiration from various stylistic influences. Nylon parkas and varsity jackets echo American streetwear, while car coats and structured workwear pieces bring in a British-inspired aesthetic.

A key evolution in this release is the introduction of a grid-quilted boudin pattern, which reshapes Moncler’s signature quilting into a more modern interpretation. Two of Moncler’s most well-known pieces, the Maya2 and Everest2 jackets, undergo modifications suited for the warmer season. Redesigned in lighter-weight versions, these pieces retain their familiar structure while enhancing breathability and ease of movement.

Fujiwara’s work has long been characterized by an intricate approach to symbolism, and this collection continues that tradition. Numerical codes, embossed details, and unconventional imagery weave a narrative that extends beyond fashion, drawing from both high fashion and underground subcultures.

The juxtaposition of high-tech materials and vintage-inspired design elements gives the collection a unique identity, one that mixes innovation with nostalgia. Embroidered lettering, bold motifs, and expertly treated fabrics come together to form a collection that feels both contemporary and infused with familiar cultural references.

To extend the collection’s concept beyond clothing, the “Where Nothing Means Everything” campaign was shot at the City of Genius exhibition in Shanghai. The campaign’s setting, a large-scale installation titled Looking Glass, 2024, was created by British sculptor Richard Wilson RA. Commissioned by Moncler and Fujiwara, the reflective installation mirrors the slick black nylon used throughout the collection, reinforcing the visual and conceptual connection between material and perception.

By incorporating elements of art, philosophy, and streetwear, the campaign builds a multidimensional narrative around the collection. Wilson’s reflective installation not only enhances the campaign’s imagery but also echoes the way Fujiwara constructs his designs.

The Moncler x FRGMT collection is now available at select Moncler boutiques and online.