SNEAKER ALERT: Air Jordan 1 High ‘Heritage’

It was in 1985 when Nike and the basketball legend Michael Jordan made history by creating Jordan sneakers that are so popular to this day. The popularity of these sneakers reaches high levels, where every piece sells out almost immediatly, especially if it’s a retro release. Giving that the NBA prohibited footwear that was not mostly white, Air Jordans defied the rules from the start with it’s bold designs and colors. The Nike Air Jordan occupies a very special place among basketball fans around the world, becoming a valuable collector’s item and a cult piece. There are several reasons to consider the classic tennis model as one that changed the game in the athletic shoe industry. Air Jordan fans are rubbing their hands at one of the most significant launches of the most famous sneakers in the world. The Air Jordan 1 Heritage model hits the market with one goal: to honor the heritage and legacy of these iconic sneakers.

Air Jordan 1 History

The Air Jordan 1 proves that arguably the world’s most recognizable shoe still has room to innovate. And not with new materials and shapes, but simply with colors. From it’s beginnings to this day there has been numerous retro releases. But let’s get back to the origins of the Air Jordan 1. The first pair was made by Nike’s Creative Director Peter C. Moore in ‘Bred’ colorway which was as we previously mentioned banned from the court because of it’s mostly black and red colorway. Nevertheless they sold out from the moment they hit the stores.

Air Jordan 1 Design

The main idea for the Jordan’s first basketball shoe is it had to be big and exciting. That was what Jordan wanted, but he didn’t get what he expected. He felt he would look ridiculous on the court if he wears them. The design was a combination of supple leather, large Nike Swoosh branding, Wings logo which was a mix of Jordan and Nike. The now well-known logo featured a basketball with wings and Air Jordan written above it, representing Michael’s athletic abilities and Nike’s Air Technology. At first Michael was not wowed by the design, but he warmed up to them and the rest is history. What is interesting is that the Air Jordan 1 was the only Air Jordan model to feature both a Nike Swoosh and the Jordan Wings logo. The shoe was made through the years in around 20 colorways, among them ‘Chicago’, ‘Black Toe’, ‘Shadow’, ‘Royal’ and more.

Air Jordan 1 High ‘Heritage’

The Air Jordan 1 ‘Heritage’ have a special merit because they are a unique model in terms of colors, and that does not have any garish tone: it is a unique and never seen combination of red, white and black, the most mythical colors of the Air Jordan 1. A twist on the classics of the past, like the aforementioned ‘Chicago’, the “Heritage” uses the colors of the Bulls in a way that is unique to its influences. The “University Red” that appears on the toe box is relegated to the background, passing from the toe box to the box. At the back, the black finish on the Swoosh is also swapped out for the bolder hue, matching that of the ankle flaps and heel counter. Otherwise, the dark neutral color makes its appearance, marking the collar and laces, while white makes up most of the outer construction.

Air Jordan 1 High ‘Heritage’ Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 High ‘Heritage’ is set to drop on May 25th at NIKE.COM and selected retailers. The price is set at 170$. If you’re not a fan of the ‘Heritage’ colourway, there is plenty of Air Jordan 1’s to choose from. Find more Jordan 1s here.