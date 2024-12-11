NIGO x Nike’s Latest Air Force 3 Low Unveiled

The collaboration between Nike and visionary designer NIGO is taking another bold step forward with the introduction of the Air Force 3 Low “Light British Tan.” Set to drop on December 11 at 9 PM EST, exclusively at HUMAN MADE stores, this sneaker commands attention with its refined palette and premium materials, retailing at ¥21,600 JPY (approximately $142 USD). This launch coincides with the “Baroque Brown” model, enriching the NIGO’s ongoing partnership with Nike.

Drawing aesthetic cues from the ‘Planet of the Apes’ series, which also inspired NIGO’s earlier work with the BAPE logo, the “Light British Tan” edition of the Air Force 3 Low mixes light tan and fossil shades to create an earthy yet sophisticated look.

The sneaker features an upper composed of pony hair underlays, giving it a luxe, textured feel, paired with debossed leather panels in brown. These elements combine to offer not only visual appeal but a tactile richness, setting this model apart. The design is rounded out by a gum rubber outsole, known for its durability and classic appeal.

In a nod to exclusivity and individual expression, the sneaker includes the “OGIN” graphic, available solely at Otsumo Plaza. This detail is an example of the unique aspects of the collaboration, designed to appeal to both sneaker collectors and aficionados of NIGO’s design philosophy.

The partnership between NIGO and Nike has consistently delivered products that are at the forefront of sneaker culture, pushing boundaries with innovative designs that merge functional athletic wear with avant-garde aesthetics.