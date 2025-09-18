in Boom Milan, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Two Management

Kamal Sad by Nuttpon Pewpan for MMSCENE Exclusive

MMSCENE presents an exclusive story with Kamal Sad captured by photographer Nuttpon Pewpan.

Kamal Sad by Nuttpon Pewpan

The hotel setting in Bangkok becomes the stage for the newest MMSCENE PORTRAITS, where photographer Nuttpon Pewpan captures Kamal Sad in a series shaped by vintage moods and a modern edge, drawing on the character of the interiors and the timeless feel of the location to frame the story.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Stylist Charnprawat Sutdhasuriya curates a wardrobe that nods to retro influences while keeping a sharp contemporary line. Select Versace pieces complement the styling, adding subtle refinement to the vintage-inspired direction. The series connects classic references with contemporary codes, framing Kamal Sad with character and presence before the lens.

Kamal Sad by Nuttpon Pewpan

Kamal Sad by Nuttpon Pewpan

Kamal Sad by Nuttpon Pewpan

Kamal Sad by Nuttpon Pewpan

Kamal Sad by Nuttpon Pewpan

Model: Kamal Sad
Photographer: Nuttpon Pewpan
Stylist: Charnprawat Sutdhasuriya

Written by Jana Kostic

