Kamal Sad by Nuttpon Pewpan for MMSCENE Exclusive

The hotel setting in Bangkok becomes the stage for the newest MMSCENE PORTRAITS, where photographer Nuttpon Pewpan captures Kamal Sad in a series shaped by vintage moods and a modern edge, drawing on the character of the interiors and the timeless feel of the location to frame the story.

Stylist Charnprawat Sutdhasuriya curates a wardrobe that nods to retro influences while keeping a sharp contemporary line. Select Versace pieces complement the styling, adding subtle refinement to the vintage-inspired direction. The series connects classic references with contemporary codes, framing Kamal Sad with character and presence before the lens.

Model: Kamal Sad

Photographer: Nuttpon Pewpan

Stylist: Charnprawat Sutdhasuriya