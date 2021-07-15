Saint Laurent Men’s Spring Summer 2022 Collection Presented In Venice

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Anthony Vaccarello and his Saint Laurent team selected yet another spectacular location to present their latest collection. This time they even took part in creating the location with a special pavilion like structure commissioned from artist Doug Aitken. The pavilion created for the Summer 2022 menswear runway by Saint Laurent is located on the island of Isola Della Certosa in Venice. The structure is to remain by the end of the month during Biennale of Architecture in Venice and is to serve for upcoming events supported by the maison.

“In concomitance with Biennale of Architecture, the artwork will be accessible until the end of July, like a liquid architecture, creating a fully immersive environment. The idea is to encourage all visitors to look towards a positive view of the future, a synergy where natural landscape and innovation merge. Green Lens will also be activated with a sequence of performances and conversations that are thought-provoking and inspiring, focusing on the future as interpreted by musicians, speakers and dancers. “What is the Future?” is the narrative threaded throughout the project. These activations will be filmed and released for the public to have access to a living artwork and stage for voices, creativity, culture, performance and music,” shares Saint Laurent

The collection gives Vaccarello’s vision of a Venice inspired menswear wardrobe while at the same time bringing moments from YSL’s massive archive.

Discover all the looks in our gallery: