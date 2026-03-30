Willy Chavarria Launches Vatísimo Collection with Zara

Willy Chavarria expands his dialogue on identity and community with Vatísimo, his latest collaboration with Zara. The menswear collection reflects Chavarria’s signature approach, combining oversized tailoring, workwear, and sport-inspired silhouettes shaped by his Mexican-American roots and New York perspective. Embroidered rose motifs punctuate the pieces, softening rigid lines with understated romantic details.

Vatísimo conveys connection, friendship, and belonging. Chavarria translates his ongoing cultural and political reflections into designs that resonate with a global audience. He draws inspiration from the dress codes of immigrant communities in the United States, the street style of New York, and his upbringing in Fresno, California, weaving these influences into accessible, expressive menswear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZARA (@zara)

The campaign supporting the launch is co-directed by Glen Luchford and Chavarria. Christy Turlington and Alberto Guerra star in a telenovela-inspired short that explores love, tension, and desire, with Chavarria appearing in a cameo that connects the clothing to narrative and human emotion. The collection’s name, Vatísimo, comes from a Chicano term meaning “friends, partners, and loved ones.”

Menswear highlights include roomy double-breasted tailoring, oversized work shirts in fluid cupro, and casual sportswear pieces such as hoodies, polo shirts, oversized T-shirts, and boxer shorts. Elements inspired by Chavarria’s previous “Dirty Willy Underwear” line introduce a lived-in, approachable attitude.

Vatísimo positions Chavarria as a central creative partner for Zara while emphasizing the brand’s commitment to high-profile collaborations. The collection is available now in stores worldwide and online, bringing Chavarria’s perspective on identity, community, and cultural heritage to Zara’s global audience.