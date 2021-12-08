in Leon Dame, Lookbooks, Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMY HILFIGER Spring 2022 Collection

For the Spring 2022 Collection, Tommy Hilfiger redefines preppy dressing

American fashion brand TOMMY HILFIGER presented the Spring 2022 Menswear Collection with a lookbook. For this season, designer redefines what term prep means. Through the Spring 2022 Collection Hilfiger balances the brand’s nostalgia with modern touches.

The most modern aspect of the Hilfiger’s prep collection is the genderless aproach. More and more women shop the men’s collection for extra- oversized looks. Many items from the Hilfiger’s new collection are labeled as unisex, like varsity jackets, hoodies, t-shirts and more. The new season features brand’s favourite navy and red colourways as well as orange, beige tones and emeralds.

