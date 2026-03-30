Tommy Hilfiger Names Travis Kelce as Global Brand Ambassador

Tommy Hilfiger taps NFL star and Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce as its newest Global Brand Ambassador and creative collaborator. With his bold style and commanding presence, Kelce steps into a lineage of cultural figures who have influenced the brand over the past four decades.

Kelce will infuse the brand with his energy and individuality, contributing to campaigns built around optimism, curiosity, and fearless self-expression. The collaboration launches in Fall 2026 in New York, a city known for its glamour, sophistication, and creative opportunities. The partnership continues into Spring 2027, including a design project that reinterprets classic Tommy Hilfiger pieces for a modern audience.

“Travis Kelce is one of the most compelling figures in sport and culture today,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “He embodies a generation of athletes who express themselves through style, with a relatable, down-to-earth quality. I’m excited to see how he translates his bold and fun-loving personality into Tommy Hilfiger.”

Kelce has made a name for himself both on and off the field. His game-day tunnel walks are treated like red-carpet moments, and his humor and stage presence have earned him crossover recognition in sports, media, and fashion. Beyond football, Kelce manages a growing business portfolio and produces media projects, including the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, while continuing to excel during his 14-year NFL career.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Kelce said, “I’ve admired Tommy Hilfiger since high school when I asked my mom for Sailing Gear jackets. The brand combines classic style with the ability to evolve. Collaborating with Tommy and putting my own perspective on these iconic pieces feels like a dream come true.”

The partnership positions Kelce at the intersection of fashion, sports, and media, allowing him to bring his charisma and bold aesthetic to one of America’s most recognized fashion labels.