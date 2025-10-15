Dolce & Gabbana announces Choi San, the South Korean singer and dancer from ATEEZ, as its newest Global Ambassador. The partnership marks a defining moment for both the artist and the fashion house, connecting San’s sharp individuality with the brand’s evolving creative direction. “I am proud and excited to embark on this journey with Dolce & Gabbana, and I look forward to creating meaningful moments together,” San shared.

Known for his magnetic stage presence and refined sense of personal style, Choi San has become one of K-pop’s most visually expressive performers. His artistic persona balances precision and emotion, qualities that align closely with the craftsmanship and intensity behind Dolce & Gabbana’s design ethos.

San’s connection with Dolce & Gabbana grew from his appreciation for design that balances power and emotion. His performances reflect the same precision found in the brand’s tailoring, making him a natural choice for Global Ambassador. Through upcoming campaigns and appearances, he will translate his dynamic energy into a visual language that aligns with the house’s evolving direction.

For Dolce & Gabbana, this ambassadorship reflects a wider conversation between fashion and global culture. Through San, the brand connects with a generation that values self-definition and artistic precision. His influence represents the meeting point between performance and craftsmanship.