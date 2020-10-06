in Covers

Justin and Hailey Bieber Cover VOGUE Italia October 2020 Issue

VOGUE Italia October 2020 issue hits the newsstands today with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey taking the cover.


Husband and wife couple takes the cover of Vogue Italia September 2020 edition with a shoot from photographer Eli Russell Linnetz. The famed fashion stylist Mel Ottenberg styled the couple in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

For the October issue of Vogue Italia, @HaileyBieber opens up about her marriage with @JustinBieber. Photographed by @EliRussellLinnetz and styled by @melzy917. On newsstands tomorrow. Discover more via link in bio. Full credits: Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis Justin’s personal stylist @KarlaWelchstylist Interview @RaffaelePanizza Hair @SerenaRadaelli @cloutierremix Make-Up @FrancescaTolot @cloutierremix Grooming for Justin @brittsully Manicure @KimmieKyees @thewallgroup Set design @HeathMattioli @frankreps On set @roscoproduction #aboutNewton

A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) on

Editor-in-Chief Emanuele Farneti
Creative director Ferdinando Verderi
Casting directors Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman
Justin’s personal stylist Karla Welch
Hair Stylist Serena Radaelli at Cloutier Remix Agency
Make-Up  FrancescaTolot at Cloutier Remix Agency

The new issue including the cover shoot is dedicated to photographer Helmut Newton, the magazine is celebrating 100 years since his birth. Find out more on our DESIGNSCENE.net.

