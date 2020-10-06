Justin and Hailey Bieber Cover VOGUE Italia October 2020 Issue

Husband and wife couple takes the cover of Vogue Italia September 2020 edition with a shoot from photographer Eli Russell Linnetz. The famed fashion stylist Mel Ottenberg styled the couple in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Editor-in-Chief Emanuele Farneti
Creative director Ferdinando Verderi
Casting directors Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman
Justin’s personal stylist Karla Welch
Hair Stylist Serena Radaelli at Cloutier Remix Agency
Make-Up FrancescaTolot at Cloutier Remix Agency
The new issue including the cover shoot is dedicated to photographer Helmut Newton, the magazine is celebrating 100 years since his birth. Find out more on our DESIGNSCENE.net.