Musician Wax fronts MMSCENE December 2025 Digital Cover

Rising Italian singer and songwriter Wax fronts the MMSCENE Magazine‘s December 2025 Digital Cover in a series shaped by Marco Fornasiero. LaDécadanse Studio sets a focused visual direction, using Dsquared2 and KVRT STVFF to define the mood of the shoot. Grooming by Luigi Iacono sharpens the mood, while the presence of D.O.P. Fabio Bottiroli gives the shoot a cinematic clarity. The shoot echoes Wax’s own rhythm as a musician and performer, direct, expressive, and anchored in the confidence he carries into every creative space.

Wax has become a recognizable name in the Italian pop music scene, building his audience through work that continues to gain attention. His presence on set shows that same focus, allowing Fornasiero to build the feature with precision.

Stay tuned for the full MMSCENE cover story and exclusive interview with Wax.

Talent: Wax

Art Director & Stylist: LaDécadanse Studio

Photographer: Marco Fornasiero

Grooming: Luigi Iacono

D.O.P.: Fabio Bottiroli