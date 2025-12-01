Chanel introduces A$AP Rocky as its new ambassador, marking a significant point in his ongoing creative relationship with Matthieu Blazy. This appointment reflects years of steady alignment between the rapper and the designer, whose work Rocky supported from the earliest stages of Blazy’s career. Their connection grew through front-row moments and major campaign appearances during Blazy’s previous tenure at Bottega Veneta, where Rocky’s presence helped define the strong visual rhythm of that period. His approach to style matched the clarity and directness of Blazy’s direction then, and the same synergy carries into his new position at Chanel.

Rocky’s personal aesthetic moves between streetwear influence and polished luxury, forming a balance that fits Blazy’s preference for grounded structure. Both creatives gravitate toward pieces with a clear point of view and a sense of purpose, and their shared instincts have shaped their collaboration. Chanel emphasized this alignment when announcing Rocky’s appointment, noting his talent, curiosity, and wide creative scope as essential qualities that strengthen the house’s direction.

Blazy described Rocky as an artist who invests deeply in every project he takes on. He pointed to Rocky’s work across music, film, and family life, acknowledging how the rapper brings intensity, precision, and generosity to each role. Blazy expressed clear enthusiasm about working together within Chanel, presenting the appointment as a natural extension of a relationship built on mutual respect. Rocky responded with his own recognition of Blazy’s vision, calling his imagination a driving force that moves fashion forward through designs that feel sensitive and strong. Rocky said he feels excited to watch Blazy guide a new phase at Chanel and to take part in that evolution.

Rocky’s ambassadorship strengthens Chanel’s presence within global music and contemporary culture. His influence stretches across audiences that consistently shape conversations around style, and Chanel positions him as a figure who can speak directly to those communities. His impact extends through hip-hop, luxury fashion, and broader creative networks, giving Chanel access to cultural spaces that continue to evolve at high speed. The house views his appointment as an opportunity to connect with a wide and diverse audience through a voice that commands attention.

Discover A$AP Rocky in a short film with Margaret Qualley on DSCENE

The timing of the announcement also aligns with an important moment for the house, as Blazy prepares to present his debut Métiers d’Art collection in New York. This line, introduced by Karl Lagerfeld, places focus on Chanel’s artisans and their specialized skills in embroidery, pleating, glove-making, and costume jewelry.