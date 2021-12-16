Lucas El Bali Models MASSIMO DUTTI Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover the latest MASSIMO DUTTI Fall Winter 2021 Menswear story titled Street Sounds featuring top model Lucas El Bali captured by fashion photographer Bruno Staub. The collection includes three-pocket wool overshirt, crew neck cotton and wool sweater, 100% wool herringbone scarf, slim fit denim-effect trousers, checked cotton suit blazer, leather boots with hooks, wool/cashmere crew neck sweater, and brushed cotton blazer.
