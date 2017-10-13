Supermodel Kit Butler stars in Rural Fashion with Metropolitan Cool story captured by fashion photographer Diego Merino for How To Spend It Magazine. In charge of styling was David Lamb, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Brunello Cucinelli, Giorgio Armani, Louis Vuitton, Margaret Howell, Paul Smith, Prada, Ralph Lauren, and Stella McCartney among other.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Keiichiro Hirano at The London Style Agency using Bumble and Bumble, and makeup artist Marco Antonio using Crème de la Mer Skincare and Mac Pro Make-Up. Production by Caroline Lamb at Lamb Creative. For the story Kit was joined by the striking Alina Levichkina at IMG Models.



