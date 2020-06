Actor and musician Kris Wu takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar China‘s July 2020 edition captured by fashion photographer Yu Cong.

In charge of styling was Renty Wu, who for the session selected looks from Louis Vuitton. Grooming is work of beauty artist Bon Fan Zhang. Fashion editor Wei Tian.

Harper’s Bazaar China

Photographer: Yu Cong – @yucongyucong

Editor: Wei Tian

Stylist: Renty Wu

Hair Stylist: Bon Fan Zhang

Actor: Kris Wu