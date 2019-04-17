Sean O’Pry, Jarrod Scott + More Cover L’Officiel Hommes Poland #5 Issue

L’Officiel Hommes Poland enlists supermodels Sean O’Pry, Jarrod Scott, Augusta Alexander, Louis Baines, and Patrick Schwarzenegger to star on the covers of their fifth edition.
Jarrod Scott by © Daniel Archer for L’Officiel Hommes Poland
Stylist: Carlos Mangubat
Grooming: Patrick Wilson at Caren
Production: Giorgio Tsintoukidis-Dirkx
Patrick Schwarzenegger by © Frederic Monceau for L’Officiel Hommes Poland
Stylist: Oretta Corbelli i Brandon Nicolas
Grooming: Virginie Pineda
Augusta Alexander by © Kosmas Pavlos for L’Officiel Hommes Poland
Stlist: Joseph Kocharian
Louis Baines by © Bartek Szmigulski for L’Officiel Hommes Poland
Stylist: Way Perry at The Wall Group
Hair Stylist: Brady Lea at The Only Agency
Makeup: Adam De Cruz at One Represents
Sean O’Pry by © Marcus Cooper for L’Officiel Hommes Poland
Stylist: Georgia Mitropolous
Hair Stylist: Evanie Frausto
Makeup: Aimi Osada
Images Courtesy of © L’Officiel Hommes Poland – @lofficielhommespoland
