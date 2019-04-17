in Augusta Alexander, Covers, Editorial, Jarrod Scott, Kosmas Pavlos, Magazines, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean O'Pry

Sean O’Pry, Jarrod Scott + More Cover L’Officiel Hommes Poland #5 Issue

L’Officiel Hommes Poland Ft. Augusta Alexander, Louis Baines & Patrick Schwarzenegger

Sean O’Pry by © Marcus Cooper for L’Officiel Hommes Poland

L’Officiel Hommes Poland enlists supermodels Sean O’Pry, Jarrod Scott, Augusta Alexander, Louis Baines, and Patrick Schwarzenegger to star on the covers of their fifth edition.


Jarrod Scott by © Daniel Archer for L’Officiel Hommes Poland
Stylist: Carlos Mangubat
Grooming: Patrick Wilson at Caren
Production: Giorgio Tsintoukidis-Dirkx

Patrick Schwarzenegger by © Frederic Monceau for L’Officiel Hommes Poland
Stylist: Oretta Corbelli i Brandon Nicolas
Grooming: Virginie Pineda

Augusta Alexander by © Kosmas Pavlos for L’Officiel Hommes Poland
Stlist: Joseph Kocharian

Louis Baines by © Bartek Szmigulski for L’Officiel Hommes Poland
Stylist: Way Perry at The Wall Group
Hair Stylist: Brady Lea at The Only Agency
Makeup: Adam De Cruz at One Represents

Stylist: Georgia Mitropolous
Hair Stylist: Evanie Frausto
Makeup: Aimi Osada

Images Courtesy of © L’Officiel Hommes Poland – @lofficielhommespoland

