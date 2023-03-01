Air Jordan 5 ‘UNC’ Release

Jordan Brand continues their college-inspired theme with the release of Air Jordan 5 “UNC”. It is set to release this spring, just in time for March madness around the ACC men’s basketball tournament that starts next week. The release comes well-timed after the North Carolina Tar Heels won a game against Florida State, and they have one more game against Duke before the ACC Tournament begins next week.

Staying true to University of North Carolina colors, this highly anticipated model is expected to sell out in seconds, not only among the hard core fans of the team, but also among Jordan Brand’s fans and sneakerheads around world.

Air Jordan 5 Heritage

In 1990, when the fifth iteration of the most popular sneaker in the world was introduced, Air Jordan was already an established powerhouse in the athletic sneaker world. Very soon after the first release, every kid wanted to own a pair of Jordans and the brand was showing no signs of slowing its momentum.

Even though sneaker enthusiasts thought that the Air Jordan III and IV were hard to beat, the legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield came up with the new addition to the family. He kept some of the design elements from the previous versions, but also added a new ones in the form of an aggressive, fighter plane inspired look. The strong evolution of Jordans was very clear, and the Air Jordan 5 became one of the brand’s greatest hits and an important member of the rich Air Jordan history.

Its first release included 4 original colorways including white/black, black/metallic, white/fire red and white/grape and it retailed for $125. Since then, the model has seen more than 40 re-releases, including the UNC sneakers.

Air Jordan 5 UNC Design Inspiration

University of North Carolina colorway is among the most popular ones when it comes to retroes and re-releases and it is no wonder why. Paying homage to MJ’s alma mater, it always gains a lot of attention among fans of the brand.

Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents’ will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide. – from Nike.

A Tar Heel-inspired University Blue hue is featured from the upper to the insole, embellished with a “Team Jordan” woven label on the back, as well as the “Heart” and “Soul” tabs on the tongues. An updated liner brings true on-foot bliss and flawless details from the original—like the side vents, spiky midsole and lace lock—tie it all together with the classic allure you love. – it is said in the press release.

Air Jordan 5 UNC Release Date and Price

Since the first photos of the model leaked on various sneaker-oriented Instagram accounts, the sneakerheads are impatient to find out the date of the release. All we know was that the model comes out this spring, but now we have the official release date confirmed by Nike. The Air Jordan 5 UNC will release on March 4th via Nike and via select retailers, such as GOAT and Flight Club on March 5th.The retail price tag is set at $225 USD.

Specifications

Release Date 03-05-2023

SKU DV1310 401

Designer Tinker Hatfield

Nickname UNC

Colorway University Blue/Black/White

Main Color Blue

Upper Material Nubuck

Technology Air

Category Lifestyle

In case you missed it: One of the favourite original Air Jordan 1 models is back as a part of Jordan Brand’s 2023 retro lineup.!