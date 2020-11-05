in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaigns, Menswear

Marco Rossetti & Giulio Guglielmi Model Pal Zileri Fall Winter 2020 Looks

Effortless Attitude: discover Pal Zileri’s AW20 campaign lensed by Stefano Galuzzi

Pal Zileri
©PAL ZILERI, Photography by Stefano Galuzzi

Actor Marco Rossetti and horse rider Giulio Guglielmi star in Pal Zileri‘s Fall Winter 2020 Effortless Attitude campaign captured by fashion photographer Stefano Galuzzi. The campaign captured in Milan, celebrates modern style and unforced masculinity.

Pal Zileri
©PAL ZILERI, Photography by Stefano Galuzzi

Cashmere coats, geometric textures sweaters, leather or sheepskin bomber jackets, suits with a perfect and ultra-contemporary fit, jackets worn with nonchalance and matched with casual trousers, become the indispensable accessories of the men’s wardrobe, refined but concrete, precious but relaxed, made of garments to wear today and love forever.” – from Pal Zileri

Pal Zileri
©PAL ZILERI, Photography by Stefano Galuzzi
Stefano Galuzzi
©PAL ZILERI, Photography by Stefano Galuzzi
Stefano Galuzzi
©PAL ZILERI, Photography by Stefano Galuzzi

ad campaignsEntertainmentFW20Menswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Terrance Lau Chun Him

Terrance Lau Chun Him Stars in Men’s Uno Hong Kong November 2020 Issue