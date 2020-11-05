Marco Rossetti & Giulio Guglielmi Model Pal Zileri Fall Winter 2020 Looks

Actor Marco Rossetti and horse rider Giulio Guglielmi star in Pal Zileri‘s Fall Winter 2020 Effortless Attitude campaign captured by fashion photographer Stefano Galuzzi. The campaign captured in Milan, celebrates modern style and unforced masculinity.

“Cashmere coats, geometric textures sweaters, leather or sheepskin bomber jackets, suits with a perfect and ultra-contemporary fit, jackets worn with nonchalance and matched with casual trousers, become the indispensable accessories of the men’s wardrobe, refined but concrete, precious but relaxed, made of garments to wear today and love forever.” – from Pal Zileri