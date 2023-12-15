Behind The Scenes: Hyunjin Poses in Versace Holiday 2023 Looks

Hyunjin, a member of the South Korean boy band Stray Kids, recently shared on his instagram behind the scene images from Versace‘s Holiday 2023 campaign lensed by Angelo Pennetta. During his interview with Rolling Stine Magazine earlier this year he expressed his excitement and honor at being a part of the iconic fashion house. Recognized for its central role in the intersection of culture and music, Versace’s connection with Hyunjin represents a significant moment for both the artist and the brand.

Hyunjin’s first encounter with Donatella Versace, the brand’s chief creative officer, took place at the brand’s La Vacanza show in Cannes in May. Despite initial nerves, Hyunjin recalls how Donatella’s warm welcome made him feel like a part of the Versace family. The show in Cannes left a lasting impression on him, not only because of the stunning collection that complemented the beauty of Cannes but also due to its memorable music.

Over the year, Versace has been instrumental in creating bespoke pieces for Hyunjin’s key milestones, including his appearance at the VMAs. Hyunjin expressed his gratitude to Versace for their support in outfitting him for various significant events, from Lollapalooza in Paris to Stray Kids’ recent Dome tour. This collaboration has brought him immense joy and pride.

Hyunjin’s first official engagement with Versace was starring in its Holiday campaign, which debuted in early November. The experience was particularly special for him as it marked his first fashion campaign. He fondly remembers the photoshoot, highlighting the care and inspiration he received from the team, which made him feel comfortable and supported.

Donatella Versace dressed Hyunjin in a range of unique pieces for the campaign, from a shimmering wool and Barocco lurex double-breasted tailored jacket to an acid-green wool coat. When asked about his favorite outfit, Hyunjin couldn’t single out just one, as he found all the outfits uniquely interesting and beautiful. However, he did mention a special affinity for the long-length coat adorned with the Barocco print.

Hyunjin’s collaboration with Versace signifies his growing influence in the world of fashion and also underscores Versace’s ongoing commitment to celebrating and working with diverse artists who are at the forefront of culture and music.