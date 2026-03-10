Hyunjin of Stray Kids Joins Guess as Global Brand Ambassador

Guess introduces Hyunjin of Stray Kids as its newest global brand ambassador for Guess and Guess Jeans. The appointment places the artist at the center of worldwide campaigns and major brand initiatives. Hyunjin brings a strong international following shaped through music, performance, and personal style. His influence reaches audiences across fashion, beauty, and entertainment, giving the collaboration a broad cultural presence.

The partnership begins with Hyunjin’s first worldwide campaign for the brand. The campaign presents an interpretation of “Modern Heritage,” a concept that revisits classic American denim garments through a contemporary perspective. Straight fit jeans, denim shirts, striped tees, and cargo silhouettes anchor the imagery. These pieces reflect the brand’s denim identity while presenting a sharper visual direction.

Hyunjin’s presence connects the campaign with a global audience that follows his work both on and off the stage. Known for his performance style and visual identity, he has developed a reputation that extends across multiple creative fields. His work spans music, dance, and visual expression, giving him a multidimensional profile within contemporary culture.

Paul Marciano, co-founder and chief creative officer of Guess, addressed the partnership while introducing the campaign. “Beyond performance, Hyunjin is a creative force spanning music, dance, and visual art,” he said. “His sense of style, confidence and global influence make Hyunjin an amazing addition to the Guess Family.”

Nicolai Marciano, chief new business development officer of Guess, also commented on the collaboration and its significance for the brand’s direction. “We’re excited to welcome Hyunjin to the family,” he said. “Music and culture have always shaped my perspective on fashion, and Hyunjin is a highly talented artist. We believe he truly represents a new era of expression for the brand.”

The campaign arrives during a period of expansion for Guess. The company continues to strengthen its international retail presence through new store openings and global initiatives. Recent locations include cities such as Tokyo, Amsterdam, and Berlin, where the brand has introduced strategic retail spaces alongside new campaigns and collaborations.

The partnership with Hyunjin coincides with the opening of a new Guess Jeans flagship on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. The location represents an important step for the company as it continues to expand its retail network. Melrose Avenue carries historical significance for the brand due to its long association with California fashion culture. The opening therefore signals a return to the environment that shaped the company’s early identity.

Hyunjin’s role as global brand ambassador places him at the center of future campaigns and brand initiatives. The partnership therefore marks an important chapter as Guess continues to expand its presence through music, youth culture, and international retail development.