Folds of Nature: Icicle Fall Winter 2026 Atelier Collection

Icicle presents the Fall Winter 2026 Atelier collection through an approach grounded in natural materials and sculptural construction. Creative Director Bénédicte Laloux develops garments through fabric manipulation that emphasizes folds, twists, and layered structure. The collection studies how textiles respond to gravity, weight, and touch. Through this method, garments take shape through fabric behavior instead of rigid tailoring systems.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The menswear section focuses on familiar wardrobe archetypes interpreted through material variation and proportion. Jackets, waistcoats, and outerwear pieces introduce subtle shifts in volume while preserving recognizable structure. Laloux approaches tailoring with fabrics that soften traditional forms. Cashmere and silk introduce fluidity into silhouettes that usually rely on rigid construction. Tweed and wool houndstooth supply density and structure that anchor the garments within winter dressing.

Soft wool forms protective layers that settle into rounded volumes. Cashmere surfaces create depth and warmth within coats and jackets. Silk fabrics introduce lighter textures that interrupt heavier materials. Satin inserts appear between wool layers and generate reflective surfaces that contrast with matte textiles. Through this material contrast, garments achieve dimensional variation while maintaining a restrained visual language.

Raven black, ink blue, oyster tones, and grey establish a grounded foundation. Earth shades such as moss green and deep brown extend this palette. Brighter tones enter the composition through flashes of red and green that punctuate otherwise muted garments. These accents appear selectively and introduce contrast without disrupting the coherence of the overall palette.

Construction details shape volume throughout the garments. Loops placed at the waist and shoulder alter the distribution of fabric and release additional fullness. Through this system, silhouettes shift according to how fabric gathers and drapes along the body.

Menswear pieces balance density and lightness through textile pairing. Silk shirts and knit layers soften heavier jackets and coats. Waistcoats introduce compact structure within layered ensembles. Tweed and wool fabrics maintain winter durability while lighter materials maintain flexibility within the garments. This contrast between density and fluidity defines the visual language of the menswear offering.