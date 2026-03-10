LOEWE Fall Winter 2026 Explores Play and Experimentation

LOEWE Fall Winter 2026 represents the second collection created by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for the house. The designers approach the season through a clear guiding idea. For them, making begins with a sense of joy. They describe design as an intellectual pursuit shaped through curiosity, investigation, and experimentation. The process of arriving at a result holds the same value as the finished garment.

Play operates as a method that guides the collection. The studio works through a process of exploration and problem solving. Concepts move between intuition and experience as garments develop through repeated trials. Each stage of the design process encourages the team to examine how ideas transform through practice.

While working on the collection, McCollough and Hernandez reflected on the first season they introduced at LOEWE. That earlier chapter presented a visual language defined by warmth and optimism. The Fall Winter 2026 season continues that direction while expanding it through the current focus on experimentation and play. The designers examine how the optimistic energy of their first season can evolve through a deeper investigation of making.

The designers associate these qualities with LOEWE’s Spanish character and its cultural perspective. These ideas led them toward the work of artist Cosima von Bonin. McCollough and Hernandez have followed her practice for years and recently spent time discussing shared ideas about creative work. Her sculptures became an important reference point for the atmosphere surrounding the show.

Von Bonin’s work often employs wit as a tool for questioning established ideas. Her approach places humor alongside critique, allowing visual playfulness to introduce deeper reflection. These characteristics aligned with the designers’ interest in examining play as a creative method. Through conversation with the artist, the concept emerged for von Bonin to produce a series of artworks for the show environment.

The resulting sculptures occupied the presentation space and entered into dialogue with the collection. The installation created an exchange between fashion and contemporary art. The show environment therefore functioned as a space where ideas moved between artistic mediums and expanded through interaction.

During their collaboration with von Bonin, McCollough and Hernandez returned repeatedly to an idea drawn from the theory of games. The concept describes two forms of play. A finite game focuses on victory, while an infinite game continues for the sake of the activity itself. This distinction offered a framework for thinking about fashion as an open system that develops through constant exploration.

For McCollough and Hernandez, LOEWE provides a platform where creative investigation continues without fixed limits. The season reflects their belief that making remains a dynamic process driven by experimentation and discovery.