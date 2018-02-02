LOOKBOOK: Ester Kubisz Autumn Winter 2018 Collection

London based contemporary label, Ester Kubisz shares with MMSCENE its Autumn Winter 2018 collection lookbook, featuring model Frederick Rann, captured by fashion photographer Jordan Lee.

The cold crept in early this year. Detroit’s atmosphere was rather dull under the brown fog of a winter dawn and so Freddy decided to continue the journey alone and change the scenery leaving the smoggy hues behind. Now, heading across the border to Montreal and further to the Canadian mountains, he dress in warm wools that gradually start breathing colour in the form of small salmon streaks that drip through their dusty clothes. Ester Kubisz idea of deconstructed tailoring acquires a different level in this collection by building garments made out of antagonistic fabrics that combine different textures, colours and weights. Geometrically dissected garments are now united by the salmon, black and white signature pinstripe embroideries. Italian wools are emphasised by the mix match of fabrics and textile embellishments. This season is presented softer in the colour palette and freshened up by hints of salmon, symbolising fragments of the bloodthirsty beauty of the route from Detroit to Montreal. the garments re act the scenery that surrounds them as if they were a mirror to the terrain and the stalled sky above. Shapes are an ode to the 90s with reminiscences of mid 20th century Zazou patterns. This season Ester Kubisz dresses an individual with a strong presence, character, will for adventures but ready to stun on any occasion. – from Ester Kubisz

