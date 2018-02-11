ADRIEN SAHORES POSING FOR RESERVED SUMMER 2018



Top model ADRIEN SAHORES books the latest RESERVED summer 2018 menswear lookbook shoot. Reserved mixes sportswear with classic elements for the new season, already hitting the shelves around their European stores. Reserved has recently booked also top models Jon Kortajarena, Irina Shayk and Jourdan Dunn for their Holiday shoot.

Adriean is represented by Premium Models in Paris, Ford Models in New York, and Models 1 in London. Scroll down for more of his lookbook shoot for Reserved.

