Supermodels Adrien Sahores, Dylan Roques, Vincent LaCrocq, and Xavier Buestel take the covers of L’Officiel Hommes‘ December 2017 January 2018 edition. In charge of photography was Philip Gay, with styling from James Sleaford, and grooming by Bruno Silvani.

For L’Officiel Hommes‘ 40th anniversary covers all models are wearing selected looks Louis Vuitton.





Website: www.lofficiel.com