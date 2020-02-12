Useful Tips for Improving Your Career as a Male Model

Whether you’re already involved in modeling or you want to become a male model, there are many ways to improve your career. Being a model takes a lot of patience, skill and self-discipline. Not everyone is cut out for this specific job, but it’s one that’s incredibly worthwhile and rewarding once you’re able to secure your place within the industry. Making some changes to your appearance and how you’re perceived by the public can help in extending your career and improving the types of jobs you land.

Improve Your Image

First and foremost, you need to work on improving your image. One thing that makes a male model stand out from the rest of the population is his look. This involves having a sleek, modern and sophisticated wardrobe as well as gorgeous, high-end jewelry. Improving your image can even mean working out on developing a more toned and lean physique.

Take Quality Head Shots

If you’re going to be working with an agency, you need to have quality head shots that they can view when choosing you as a viable candidate. These head shots need to be taken by a professional photographer who is used to and knows how to work with male models. Don’t be afraid to look around for someone who is better suited to your needs. Rather than taking pictures yourself and hoping that they are good enough, a professional photographer is able to create custom images that showcase your true features.

Create a Portfolio

Once you’ve had professional head shots taken, you need to begin creating a portfolio that you will use to gain new clients and work with different agencies. The portfolio should have different images of your face and body as well as a resume explaining all of the past modeling work that you have done. This portfolio can be given to agencies, clients or even put onto your website or social media page, if you have an online presence.

Connect with Multiple Agencies

Not every agency is going to place you all throughout the year. This is why you need to work with multiple agencies. The agency’s job is to find different gigs for you, whether it be for a commercial, clothing line or for a runway show. By working with several different agencies, you’re increasing the amount of work you’re able to do and improving the revenue that you earn on a yearly basis.

Find What Makes You Stand Out

One way to be truly successful as a male model is to find what makes you unique. Having unique features or looking different from others in the industry can give you an edge when finding jobs. Once you find what makes you unique, it’s important to use this as an advantage to help in securing your position within the industry itself. Be sure to include these features and unique benefits on your resume and in your portfolio for others to see.

