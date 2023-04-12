Are Designer Glasses Worth the Massive Investment?

Considering taking the plunge and purchasing a pair of designer glasses or sunglasses? If you’re hesitating and wondering whether the substantial investment is a sensible one, there are a few key things to take into account.

Use the guide below to work out whether pushing the boat out for the latest eyewear from Prada, Dior, et al. is really worth doing – and the reasons why so many people do commit a significant amount of cash to buy designer eyewear.

High-Quality Design and Frames

It’s a cliche because it’s true: in most cases, you get what you pay for. When it comes to designer glasses, this tends to mean a better design, equaling a superior fit. This, in turn, equals a greater level of comfort.

Designer glasses usually incorporate frames made from premium materials, so they’re less likely to get damaged or break from simple everyday wear and tear. They’ll probably be more lightweight, too, without compromising on vision or sturdiness. Plus, if you opt for polarized lenses, high-end glasses will offer better visual clarity.

And, while designer glasses are known for commanding a substantial price tag, a look online at outlets such as GlassesUSA may surprise you: here, you’ll discover a range of designer glasses at significantly lower prices than you’ll find on the high street. Making a pair an even more attractive investment proposition!

Superior Styling

Whereas cheaper frames are likely to go out of fashion as quickly as they came in, designer glasses are a great investment as they tend to feature iconic shapes and styling details, giving you a potential lifetime of chic wearing.

As an example, think of a classic pair of Ray-Ban Aviators, or Prada’s oversized signature shades, both of which styles have graced the faces of the glitterati for decades.

Ease of Repair

And if the worst happens and you accidentally sit on your designer Dior eyewear? The availability of parts to repair designer glasses is much greater than highstreet options. Therefore, if you’re put off choosing a high-end pair of specs by the fear of your investment going up in smoke in the event of damage, this may not necessarily need to be a deal-breaker.

Better Performance

If you play sports, then splashing out for a pair of designer sports glasses is likely to be a sensible investment to get the high-performance and UV protection you need. The brand Oakley, for example, produce glasses specifically manufactured for certain sports, such as cycling and fishing.

As well as being thoroughly tested for their impact resistance, designer sports glasses are often put through their paces in terms of extreme conditions or those relating to water and snow.

Enhanced UV Protection

Ensuring the sunglasses you choose offer the highest UV protection is vital to guard your eyes against damage caused by the sun, which can lead to vision problems later in life, such as cataracts. Check the information relating to any sunglasses you’re considering to find out this information.

Designer glasses are, again, a great option as they’ll usually offer 100% UV protection as standard, which many cheaper specs may not.

Included Warranty

Another advantage that designer eyewear has over ‘regular’ glasses is the fact that the former usually comes with a solid warranty, which may last as long as three years. This warranty will cover manufacturing defects, so if your pricey spectacles suffer unreasonable damage from wear and tear or are otherwise defective, your investment’s protected.

How to Spot a Fake

It’s a sad fact that there are plenty of counterfeiters out there, producing knock-off products that can often look surprisingly like the real thing. Being mindful of this is vital to prevent what you think is a great investment from turning out to be a huge rip-off.

There are a few key things to look out for to spot fake designer glasses. Keep an eye out for poor-quality hinges, mismatched barcodes, and dodgy labeling. Check the spelling on labels, or the glasses, themselves, too. If you’re in the market for a pair of Ray-Bans, be particularly vigilant – these are the most counterfeited eyewear around right now.

Consider Insurance

If you’ve decided to invest in a pair of designer glasses, then it’s a good idea to consider insurance to give you peace of mind. It’s important to be aware that your home and/or contents insurance plan may not cover your specs. In general, if you have an eye prescription and need glasses to correct your vision, your insurance is likely to cover at least part of the cost to replace them.

However, insurance is unlikely to cover the cost of replacing sunglasses or specs worn for aesthetic purposes only. So you may wish to take out separate insurance cover for your designer specs if you’ve majorly splashed the cash.

The Takeaway

Overall, designer glasses can make for a great long-term investment, offering durability, superior craftsmanship, and style and – often – an iconic aesthetic. As such, take some time choosing the perfect pair, taking into consideration things like your face shape and skin tone, to ensure you get designer glasses that you’ll be happy to wear every day for years to come and that suit your lifestyle.

Images from MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Rebel Heart by Oleg Borisuk – See the full story here