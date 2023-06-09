Yeray Allgayer Models MASSIMO DUTTI Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion brand MASSIMO DUTTI presented its latest Summer 2023 story titled Nearby featuring the handsome Yeray Allgayer lensed by fashion photographer Robbie Lawrence. The collection was inspired by the people who are in tune with both themselves and nature, and it brings contemporary aesthetic and urban sophistication. The key pieces include regular-fit bleach wash denim shirt, vertical-textured micro-knit polo sweater, twill cotton suit, short sleeve cotton polo sweater, 100% linen slim-fit shirt, and 100% cotton polo shirt maxi-textured.