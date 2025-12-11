Sergio Pérez Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Global Menswear Ambassador

Tommy Hilfiger places Formula 1 driver Sergio Pérez in a new Global Menswear Ambassador role, strengthening the brand’s direction across sport and culture. The appointment signals a focused move toward audiences who follow motorsport for both performance and personality. Pérez brings a wide international following, drawing interest from devoted racing fans as well as younger groups who respond to his off-track presence.

The collaboration arrives with a range that includes menswear, race-inspired fanwear, and watches. Pérez will also take part in campaigns and live events through the year ahead. Tommy Hilfiger positions the partnership as an opportunity to deepen the brand’s presence within Formula 1 while strengthening its influence across contemporary culture. The brand views Pérez as a figure whose confidence and consistent results create a strong bridge between racing and fashion-minded communities.

Tommy Hilfiger speaks about the evolution of Formula 1 and its current role as a stage where drivers express style with greater visibility. He notes Pérez’s impact across Mexico and international markets, placing him among the athletes who help define modern menswear. The brand frames the partnership as part of its broader vision for relaxed, confident design, shaped by personalities who carry influence far beyond their sport.

Pérez steps into the role while preparing for the 2026 season with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team. Tommy Hilfiger will take on the position of official apparel partner, securing a direct presence within the team environment. Pérez describes the collaboration as a continuation of the brand’s long participation in Formula 1 and highlights the way Tommy Hilfiger helped bring style into the paddock. He speaks about the freedom the brand gave drivers to express themselves and shares his enthusiasm for working closely with Hilfiger during the upcoming season.

The link between the brand and Formula 1 appears more relevant than ever. The sport has reached new levels of visibility, with younger fans driving its expansion across digital platforms and global events. Pérez’s influence within these audiences supports Tommy Hilfiger’s effort to connect with consumers who follow athletes for their personality as much as their performance.