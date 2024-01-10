Dior Welcomes French Surfer Kauli Vaast as New Ambassador

Luxury house Dior has announced the appointment of French surfer Kauli Vaast as its newest brand ambassador, a move that aligns with the brand’s values of audacity and excellence. This announcement comes as the 21-year-old surfer from Papeete, French Polynesia, prepares to represent his country in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining the prestigious fashion house, Vaast remarked, “I’m honored and proud to join this magnificent fashion house, which moves forward day by day with audacity and creativity, just as I must do in surf.” His alignment with Dior’s ethos is undeniable in his approach to surfing, where innovation and boldness are key.

Dior praised Vaast as the brand’s new icon, highlighting his qualification for the Olympics at the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games in El Salvador. His drive and determination to excel reflect the essence of Dior’s brand values.

Vaast’s reputation for fearlessness was confirmed in August 2021 when he impressively navigated a more than 10-meter-high wave at Teahupo’o, the notorious spot set to host the surfing event at the 2024 Games.

Kauli Vaast’s partnership with Dior marks the first time the luxury brand has enlisted a male athlete in the lead-up to the Olympics. The brand has also engaged other athletes, such as gymnast Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos and wheelchair tennis player Pauline Déroulède, as part of its ambassador program.