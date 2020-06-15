The Ultimate Men’s Guide To Wearing a Man Bag

The 21st century has seen men embrace carrying handbags in style and confidence. Men now understand that wearing a handbag isn’t emasculating rather a way of expressing personal style. A man bag, as it’s popularly called, is an essential fashion item that men use to carry their valuables. Nothing kills a look quickly like an overstuffed trouser pocket filled with cash, keys and stationery. When it comes to men wearing bags, it’s one thing to buy the right man bag and another thing to know how to style and wear the bag. Below is a simple guide that can help one in styling the man bag into looking impeccable with any outfit;

BUY A QUALITY BAG

It’s always said, ‘cheap is expensive.’ This slogan couldn’t be further from the truth! Quality man bags don’t come any cheap hence the presence of many knock-offs and imitations in the market. Nevertheless, a genuine leather bag is a worthy investment that every man needs to have in their wardrobe. For instance, a Loewe briefcase bag is the classic businessman bag that is both elegant and professional. It’s designed from the best craftsmanship using premium leather that will make any man look like a million bucks.

MATCH THE BAG TO THE OUTFIT

The first rule to wearing a man bag is making sure you match your bag to your outfit. This doesn’t mean you wear leather from head to toe to rhyme. It simply means pairing professional-looking bags such as the briefcase and messenger bags with suits and other office wear whereas duffel and sling bags matched with casual dressing. Consider the material of the bag so you know if you need to dress up or dress down.

A BAG WITH A PURPOSE

A man bag should be bought with purpose. It’s paramount to choose a bag that goes with your lifestyle and occupation. Practicality ought to be a priority when in the market for a valuable bag. For example, an everyday bag should be sizable, compartmentalized and with straps. Messenger bags are ideal for office settings while tote bags are great for individuals with more casual and relaxed jobs.

CHOOSE A BAG WITH COMPARTMENTS

A bag should have a function and substance to it. It’s good to check the interior of the bag to see if it will fit all your belongings. Work bags are designed to have side pockets for extra storage of office essentials. Zippers in a bag are also good in making sure things don’t fall off the bag or spill to other compartments.

COLOR IS PARAMOUNT

In the ever-changing world of fashion, color is used to bring life and dazzle to any outfit for both women and men. Colored bags have been used to spice up any outfit as well as express one’s style and taste. The golden rule when it comes to color is taking into account the occasion. Neutral colored bags such as black, brown or grey are meant for the office whereas bright-colored bags are great for night-outs or concerts.

REGULAR WASH AND CARE

A quality bag needs regular wash and care to keep it in shape and prevent future damage. Luxury bags cost a fortune hence prevention is always better than cure. For leather bags, a damp cloth can be used for simple swipe down on the exterior of the bag. Every 2-3 month, one should take their bag to a professional for a thorough cleaning. A leather cream should always be used to retain the lustre of the leather as well as prevent it from drying and cracking.