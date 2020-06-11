HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Documentary Film “PLAYGROUNDS”

HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE presents PLAYGROUNDS, a documentary film that follows behind the scene action and realization of brand’s three performance shows – “Flying Bodies, Soaring Spirits” (July 18th, 2013), “Playground” (January 17th, 2019), and “A Walk in the Park” (June 20th, 2019)

“Encouraged all through endless rehearsals repeated, they carry on running, jumping and dancing! Aiming to represent scenes from our vibrant everyday life, choreographic direction takes an unexpected turn thrillingly after countless trials.”

PLAYGROUNDS Stories behind HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE

Special editing film 62min / stereo

Planning MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO

Cast Daniel Ezralow / HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE

Original Film Hiroyuki Nakano / Laure Atanasyan

Music Masato Takenaka / Sylvain Lemétre / Zalindê

Special editing TV MAN UNION

Production David Depesseville / Roy Genty

Special Thanks ISSEY MIYAKE EUROPE S.A

©2019 MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO / ISSEY MIYAKE INC.

