HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Documentary Film “PLAYGROUNDS”

HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE presents PLAYGROUNDS, a documentary film that follows behind the scene action and realization of brand’s three performance shows – “Flying Bodies, Soaring Spirits” (July 18th, 2013), “Playground” (January 17th, 2019), and “A Walk in the Park” (June 20th, 2019)
“Encouraged all through endless rehearsals repeated, they carry on running, jumping and dancing! Aiming to represent scenes from our vibrant everyday life, choreographic direction takes an unexpected turn thrillingly after countless trials.”
PLAYGROUNDS Stories behind HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE
Special editing film 62min / stereo
Planning MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO
Cast Daniel Ezralow / HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE
Original Film Hiroyuki Nakano / Laure Atanasyan
Music Masato Takenaka / Sylvain Lemétre / Zalindê
Special editing TV MAN UNION
Production David Depesseville / Roy Genty
Special Thanks ISSEY MIYAKE EUROPE S.A
©2019 MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO / ISSEY MIYAKE INC.
