MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Billy Dunn

Model Billy Dunn leads a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive photographed by Jorden DeGaetano, set along the LA River. The editorial balances movement and stillness through boxing sessions and runs along the bike path. The imagery draws on early 90s Americana through a present-day athletic lens, where strength reads as controlled and direct. Represented by Wilhelmina Models, Billy brings a calm intensity that carries the shoot without overstatement.

In conversation with MMSCENE, Billy discusses discipline, teamwork, and the structure that shapes his daily life. He speaks about his relationship with fashion and points toward acting as an area he continues to explore. The full interview with Billy Dunn follows below.

How did modeling first enter your life, and what convinced you to pursue it?

Unfortunately it wasn’t one of those ‘scouted on the street’ stories haha. It was COVID so my football season was canceled and classes were online, so I figured it would be a good opportunity to make extra money while in school. I quickly fell in love with the creative side of the industry.

What helps you feel comfortable contributing creatively on set?

I think playing team sports my entire life has made me very comfortable on set. There’s a lot of similarities between the two, especially because they both rely heavily on communication. I’ve been lucky to work with some of the best teams in the industry who create collaborative environments and makes the job such a pleasure.

Has your relationship with fashion changed since you started modeling?

Absolutely. It’s made me appreciate how important good materials are to a piece, so I’ve gotten more picky when I’m looking for clothes haha. It’s also made me view fashion in more of an art form. I feel like it’s similar to painting or sculpting, and it’s become one of my favorite ways to express myself.

You’ve been studying acting over the past year. What drew you toward that discipline at this point in your career?

Haha “discipline” is the perfect word for it. I really got into it because I wanted to challenge myself. I’m naturally a curious person and there’s so many intricacies within the art, and I felt like New York was the perfect place to begin training.

When you think about acting opportunities ahead, what kind of projects feel most aligned with you?

I know there’s a stereotype about superhero movies but I’m a huge Hulk fan, so I would love to play Bruce Banner. I think biopics are also really interesting, the concept of living in someone else’s mind and sharing their story on film seems like a lot of fun.

When you’re not in front of the camera, how do you like to spend your time?

Haha, most of my time is spent off-camera. I love playing basketball, but I also travel a lot; I come from a big family where everyone is spread out across the country, which is the best excuse to travel.

Looking at your work so far, what moments are you most proud of?

It’s tough to say which moments I’m most proud of because I take pride in it all. I’d say the most rewarding part of my work has been how I’ve grown as a person. These industries are ultra competitive and there are a lot of moments where you question yourself, but it’s allowed me to grow a lot mentally, and just overall as a person.



After a shoot, what do you hope people remember about working with you?

I hope people remember me for having the best music taste.

Photography: Jorden DeGaetano

Model: Billy Dunn

Agency: Wilhelmina Models