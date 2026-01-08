Dior Names LaKeith Stanfield as New Ambassador

Dior has named LaKeith Stanfield as the new ambassador for the collections designed by Jonathan Anderson. The appointment places Stanfield at the center of Dior’s current menswear direction.

Stanfield works across acting and music, building a public presence shaped by roles that resist easy classification. He received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.

His upcoming projects continue that trajectory. Stanfield stars in Die, My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay, alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson. The project places him within a cast known for intense, character-driven performances. Stanfield will also appear in Lear Rex, directed by Bernard Rose, alongside Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain.

Beyond acting, Stanfield maintains an active relationship with music, approaching it as another outlet for expression and experimentation. Dior’s decision reflects an interest in figures who operate across creative fields.

Jonathan Anderson’s collections at Dior focus on line, proportion, and presence. Stanfield’s controlled, measured performances align with that direction. Dior cites his presence and style as central to the appointment. With this announcement, Dior appoints LaKeith Stanfield as ambassador for Jonathan Anderson’s collections, linking film and music.