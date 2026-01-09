La Famiglia in Detail as Demna Defines Gucci

La Famiglia marks the first clear expression of direction at Gucci under Demna following his appointment as creative director in 2025. Introduced in September, the project established a framework built around portraiture, archetype, and attitude rather than narrative or seasonal theme. With the collection now moving into retail, La Famiglia becomes available worldwide in Gucci stores and online.

The collection approaches Gucci as a visual language shaped by character, social role, and attitude. Rather than presenting a single storyline, La Famiglia operates through a series of archetypes introduced through a lookbook format. Figures such as the Sciura and the Galleria appear as stylized identities, each defined through posture, styling, and visual presence. These portraits position clothing as a marker of role and perception, framing fashion as an expression of identity rather than decoration.

Following the debut, La Famiglia continued to surface through high-profile appearances that brought the collection into public view. These moments reinforced the collection’s adaptability outside controlled imagery, showing how its exaggerated proportions and graphic elements translate beyond editorial presentation.

As the collection enters retail, attention shifts toward individual garments and accessories. This phase invites wearers to reinterpret Demna’s approach within their own wardrobes, separating pieces from their original characters while retaining their defining features. Throughout the line, design traits associated with Demna’s decade-long tenure at Balenciaga remain visible. Oblong and ballooned sleeves, sculptural collars, and exaggerated proportions appear consistently, shaping silhouettes through volume and control.

La Famiglia also functions as a focused examination of Gucci’s visual history. Demna revisits established house codes through updated interpretations of the Gucci Bamboo 1947, the Flora motif, and the GG Monogram. These elements appear as structural and graphic references rather than decorative callbacks, grounding the collection within Gucci’s established vocabulary.

References to previous creative eras surface through form and styling. Leather pieces echo the sharp sensuality associated with Tom Ford’s period at the house, while ornamental details recall the ornamental excess introduced under Alessandro Michele.

La Famiglia defines a tone built on exaggeration, character, and visual tension. The collection presents fashion as a reflection of personality and social presence, shaped through silhouette and symbol.