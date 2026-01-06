in Advertising Campaigns, Louis Vuitton, Menswear, Spring Summer 2026 Campaign

Jeremy Allen White and Pusha T Lead Louis Vuitton SS26

The House ambassadors front Pharrell Williams’s Spring–Summer 2026 menswear vision.

© LOUIS VUITTON Photo © Drew Vickers

Louis Vuitton continues to shape its menswear narrative with the release of its Spring Summer 2026 campaign, led by House Ambassadors Jeremy Allen White and Pusha T. Designed by Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams, the campaign frames menswear through the lens of movement, modern elegance, and lived-in confidence.

Photographed by Drew Vickers, the imagery unfolds across roads, railways, and open landscapes. Rather than focusing on destination, the campaign captures the spaces in between, moments of pause, motion, and anticipation. This emphasis reinforces Louis Vuitton’s long-standing association with travel, presenting it as a personal experience shaped by curiosity and freedom.

© LOUIS VUITTON Photo © Drew Vickers

The collection takes cues from Pharrell Williams’s journeys between Paris and Mumbai, translating observed styles into a contemporary dandy wardrobe. The result is a sun-warmed palette and silhouettes that balance refinement with ease. Tailoring feels relaxed yet intentional, designed to move with the body and adapt to changing environments.

Pusha T appears in sharply composed looks that reinterpret classic travel-era suiting. Wide-lapeled jackets, flared trousers, and embroidered denim introduce structure without restriction, blending formal codes with modern flexibility. His styling reflects a controlled confidence rooted in tradition, updated through fabrication and proportion.

Jeremy Allen White brings contrast through expressive combinations of color and texture. Coffee-toned denim, washed pastels, and tactile fabrics give his looks a grounded, personal feel. Each outfit suggests a wardrobe built through experience, emphasizing individuality over uniformity.

Accessories complete the narrative. Trunks, Keepalls, totes, and travel bags such as the Speedy P9 are rendered in lightweight, durable materials, reinforcing the idea of luxury shaped by movement and use.

The Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2026 Menswear Campaign launches globally across digital platforms and print, with the collection available in stores now.

Written by Eli Porter

Fashion News Editor at DSCENE Magazine, contributing news coverage on seasonal collections, collaborations, and industry updates. With a background in media and style reporting, he helps shape DSCENE’s digital presence through concise, informed coverage of global fashion developments.

