LFW: Margaret Howell Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection

Margaret Howell who is a regular both on mens and womens London Fashion week for the Spring Summer 2021 collection decided to show her latest designs via a digital lookbook release. Press and buyers still had access to appointment viewings of Howell’s spring summer 21.

The London based designer’s latest collection just as her previous one with exception of skirts and long dresses was unisex going hand in hand with LFW’s genderless fashion agenda for the season.

