LFW: Margaret Howell Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection

Margaret Howell presented her latest menswear collection as part of the ongoing London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021 digital outings.

Margaret Howell who is a regular both on mens and womens London Fashion week for the Spring Summer 2021 collection decided to show her latest designs via a digital lookbook release. Press and buyers still had access to appointment viewings of Howell’s spring summer 21

The London based designer’s latest collection just as her previous one with exception of skirts and long dresses was unisex going hand in hand with LFW’s genderless fashion agenda for the season. 

Discover more of the menswear looks from Margaret Howell Spring Summer 2021 in our Gallery. 

Full men’s and women’s Margaret Howell collection is now on our DESIGNSCENE.net London Reviews page.

