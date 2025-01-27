Wooyoungmi FW25 Balances Tradition and Innovation

Wooyoungmi’s Fall Winter 2025 collection, unveiled in the stately setting of Hôtel de Maisons, redefined the boundaries of elegance through a philosophical lens. Titled Ch’ŏrhak, the Korean word for philosophy, the collection embraced the notion of self-cultivation, positioning the way we dress as a reflection of courtesy, discipline, and dignity. This season, Wooyoungmi explored how traditional concepts of grace can evolve to resonate with future generations.

The collection centered around classic tailoring infused with poetic and progressive elements. Traditional dinner suits were transformed with tonal fabric flower formations, adding an air of ceremony and romance to coats, shirting, and knitwear. These floral details disrupted rigid lines while introducing artisanal textures, showcasing elegance as both a structured and fluid concept. Heritage outerwear—greatcoats, trench coats, and Crombie coats—was elevated with bright shearling lapels, creating striking contrasts that empowered both silhouette and spirit.

Wooyoungmi’s innovative approach extended to workwear and sportswear. Utilitarian elegance was reimagined with tailored coats and shirts adorned with cargo-style pockets, while knitwear borrowed structure and graphic details from extreme sports. Zipped nylon and leather trousers introduced a bold yet polished aesthetic, while knitted long-johns replaced traditional sweatpants, offering a sophisticated yet casual alternative for everyday wear.

Cultural heritage played a prominent role in the collection, with minhwa, Korean folk art from the Chosun era, serving as a recurring motif. These chaotic yet calming landscape drawings were deconstructed and reconstructed into intricate découpages, appearing on puffer jackets, linings, and accessories. This motif symbolized finding harmony within disorder, reflecting the collection’s philosophical underpinnings.

Accessories further emphasized the interplay of tradition and innovation. Lace-up derbies, Chelsea boots, and block-heel shoes were encased in tonal leather harnesses, nodding to ceremonial footwear. Duffle bags and backpacks echoed the minhwa designs, while knitted scarves mimicked the sleek refinement of tuxedo accessories. Caps were reimagined as elegant hats, blending sportswear tropes with a refined aesthetic.

Wooyoungmi’s FW25 presentation was an elegant synthesis of past and future, blending classical wardrobe staples with imaginative details and cultural artistry. By grounding the collection in the philosophy of self-cultivation, Wooyoungmi elevated the act of dressing to an art form, inspiring a new way of seeing and being that balances tradition with forward-thinking elegance.