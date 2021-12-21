TOD’s Menswear Pre-Fall 2022 Collection See All The Looks

Tod’s menswear pre-fall 2022 collection is released today in Milan with a strong influence of the city inspiring the collection. Creative Director Walter Chiapponi is forging a strong signature with his Tod’s collections. Chiapponi never fails to utilize the label’s DNA strongly connected to the accessory, yet a bigger picture is never forgotten. Brand is focusing its grown on ready-to-wear pieces beyond the realm of accessory.

That is the case even with the Tod’s menswear pre-fall 2022 collection.

“The shoes have a wide, bold bottom with a strong nineties’ inspiration, shapes that are also found in the stylistic evolution of the Winter Gommino which take on a more massive and contemporary image. In contrast, the formalwear has a more defined shape, with reference to the military world, shiny boots with contrasting laces and square penny loafers. In continuity with the summer collection, the bags reinterpret the 70ies men’s bag style in pops of colour, the saddlebag shape is introduced in precious leathers, for an urban explorer look. The T Timeless detail on the buckles and closures of the bags is combined with the lion logo printed on the fabrics,” the house shares with press in their notes on the new Tod’s Menswear collection

The perfect backdrop for the lookbook of the collection are the streets of Milan giving the best of their minimalist architecture.

“The collection is based on the importance of outerwear, playing with different textures and visual contrasts in an informal inspiration. The heritage and the Italian lifestyle have been revisited with a contemporary and casual touch. Footwear is the hero product in square, decisive shapes and brushed leathers. The collection features a range of different textures. Knitwear, which recalls kilim carpets, is oversized and teamed with deep blue or washed denim and also used for jackets. Super-washed cottons have an artisanal, textured feel,” adds Tod’s press team.

