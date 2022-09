K-Pop star Kai takes the cover story of DAZED Korea October 2022 Issue captured by fashion photographer Sinae Kim. In charge of fashion was Kim Wook , with hair by Park Naejoo (Bit & Boot) and makeup by Hyun Yoonsoo. The art was the work of Song Yuli and Lee Jaedong, set by Hwang Seoin and film by tudio L’extreme (Kim Dongyoung, Woo Junhee). For the cover, Kai is wearing Exquisite Gucci by Alessandro Michele.